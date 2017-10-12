Gaskin defends Trotman over ExxonMobil trip by wife to be

Minister of Business Dominic Gaskin has defended his colleague minister, Raphael Trotman against criticisms about his taking of his then future wife and Technical Officer, Teresa Gaime on an ExxonMobil trip just months prior to her exit from the Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR).

“If someone is working in their particular capacity, year one and year two, and then all of a sudden in year three she stops working and tenders her resignation, I think she is expected to continue working in the capacity she had been working throughout until her last day of work,” Gaskin told Stabroek News on Tuesday, when contacted.

“In that capacity she is an assistant to a minister. In the context, of her being his fiancée, we have to divorce that because she is still required to work,” he added…..