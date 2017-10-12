Grey Boy’ jailed for threatening Crum-Ewing’s mother

Charged last month with threatening the mother of the man he had been accused of killing, Regan Rodrigues aka ‘Grey Boy’, was yesterday sentenced to three months for the crime.

The charge against Rodrigues stated that on August 12, at Regent and Wellington streets, he made use of threatening language to Donna Harcourt.

Trial Magistrate Dylon Bess found the accused guilty of the crime yesterday, despite Grey Boy’s maintenance of his innocence.

Magistrate Bess told the court that based on the whole of the evidence he believed that the accused did threaten Harcourt, and as such sentenced the father of two for the crime.

In June, Rodrigues was freed for the third time of the 2015 murder of Courtney Crum-Ewing, after presiding Magistrate Judy Latchman found that no prima facie case had been made out against him by the state during the preliminary inquiry into the charge.