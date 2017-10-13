Aviation body seeks clarification from Dynamic on ticket refunds

In light of Dynamic International Airways reassuring customers that they would have their money refunded on unused tickets, the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) says they have written the company for clarification and are awaiting a response.
On Monday, the company’s CEO Ray Lawlor, had confirmed that the company would be pulling out of the Guyanese market and would no longer be offering flights from Guyana to New York, which it had provided since 2014. Lawlor assured that customers who had purchased tickets for any date beyond October 3 will be reimbursed. However, he could not give a time frame for when customers could expect their refunds.
Dynamic’s local representative, Gerry Gouveia, CEO of Roraima Airways Limited, had also explained that there is no specific date when customers could expect their money back since documents would have to be processed…..
Akeem Peter heads new parking meter negotiating committee
A new negotiating committee was elected on Monday by the Mayor and City Councillors to renegotiate the metered parking contract with Smart City Solutions (SCS).
Cops to intensify efforts to capture remaining escapees – Ramnarine
Acting Police Commissioner David Ramnarine on Wednesday promised that efforts would be intensified to recapture two escapees who remain on the run after July’s prison breaks.
Youth faces sentencing for killing in-law over jokes
Trudy Samuels, who was charged with the fatal stabbing of an in-law over jokes he did not like, yesterday pleaded guilty to a charge of manslaughter.
Dentist robbed on Anira St
A 31-year-old dentist of Anira Street, Queenstown was yesterday robbed by two men, one of whom was armed with a handgun.
Wauna man gets bail on wounding after saying victim attacked him first
A Wauna resident, accused of wounding, was on Wednesday granted bail after a court heard that his alleged victim had struck him first and had been threatening him for weeks.