Aviation body seeks clarification from Dynamic on ticket refunds

In light of Dynamic International Airways reassuring customers that they would have their money refunded on unused tickets, the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) says they have written the company for clarification and are awaiting a response.

On Monday, the company’s CEO Ray Lawlor, had confirmed that the company would be pulling out of the Guyanese market and would no longer be offering flights from Guyana to New York, which it had provided since 2014. Lawlor assured that customers who had purchased tickets for any date beyond October 3 will be reimbursed. However, he could not give a time frame for when customers could expect their refunds.

Dynamic’s local representative, Gerry Gouveia, CEO of Roraima Airways Limited, had also explained that there is no specific date when customers could expect their money back since documents would have to be processed…..