Cops to intensify efforts to capture remaining escapees – Ramnarine

Acting Police Commissioner David Ramnarine on Wednesday promised that efforts would be intensified to recapture two escapees who remain on the run after July’s prison breaks.

Cobena Stephens, who escaped from the Camp Street Prison on July 9, as well as Paul Goriah, who escaped from the Lusignan Prison on July 24, remain at-large.

“We have done work before on them. We have had information, we responded [but] it didn’t come up useful and we are going to intensify our efforts now,” Ramnarine said during a press conference, while adding that efforts had been directed mostly to recapturing Mark Royden Williams, the mastermind of the Camp Street breakout…..