Youth faces sentencing for killing in-law over jokes

Trudy Samuels, who was charged with the fatal stabbing of an in-law over jokes he did not like, yesterday pleaded guilty to a charge of manslaughter.

Samuels, who appeared before Justice Brassington Reynolds at the High Court in Georgetown, accepted that on February 22 of last year, he unlawfully killed his cousin-in-law, Joseph Jaundoo, also known as ‘Teddy.’

He earlier denied a murder charge that was laid against him, but admitted guilt to unlawfully killing Jaundoo at Santa Mission, Kamuni Creek…..