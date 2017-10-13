Youth faces sentencing for killing in-law over jokes

Trudy Samuels, who was charged with the fatal stabbing of an in-law over jokes he did not like, yesterday pleaded guilty to a charge of manslaughter.
Samuels, who appeared before Justice Brassington Reynolds at the High Court in Georgetown, accepted that on February 22 of last year, he unlawfully killed his cousin-in-law, Joseph Jaundoo, also known as ‘Teddy.’
He earlier denied a murder charge that was laid against him, but admitted guilt to unlawfully killing Jaundoo at Santa Mission, Kamuni Creek…..
CH&PA begins demolition to remove squatters from Sophia reserves
The Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) yesterday demolished almost two dozen structures on the government reserve in ‘A’ Field, Sophia, during an exercise that was brought to a premature end after a confrontation with squatters, some of whom claimed they had not received any notice to move.
D’Urban St businessman fatally shot by bandit
A well-known city businessman was fatally shot by a bandit yesterday afternoon. According to reports reaching Stabroek News, Godfrey Scipio, 64, of D’Urban Street, also known as ‘Saga’, was in Kitty when he was robbed at gunpoint and subsequently shot several times.
Legislation to govern African ancestral lands needs national consensus
Any legislation governing African ancestral lands should be a reflection of a national consensus, according to international legal consultant and expert on native and tribal rights Melinda Janki.
AFC would not support delay of 2020 general elections – Ramjattan
The Alliance for Change will not support the delay of the 2020 elections to await the constitutional reform process, party Chairman and former leader Khemraj Ramjattan says.
CCJ rules for husband in $54m case against Rose Ramdehol
Auto sales dealer Rose Ramdehol has been ordered by the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) to pay her former husband, Haimwant Ramdehol US$262,500 following a dispute dating back to 2010 on what had been agreed as part of their divorce.