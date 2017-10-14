911 back on stream in two weeks, Ramjattan says

The 911 emergency system will be back in operation in two weeks’ time, according to Public Security Minister Khemraj Ramjattan, who has also announced that a large quantity of vehicles and other equipment necessary for law enforcement to respond arrived here recently from China.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Ramjattan informed that the service will be cleared for operation in another two weeks. The training, he said, is complete and so “when people now make a report, they are going to get answers and we are gonna have the assets by that time too to respond. Our respond time in and around Georgetown we want it to be in minutes, and with all that hardware that is coming in you certainly will have a Christmas that is gonna be better than previous years”…..