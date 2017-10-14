911 back on stream in two weeks, Ramjattan says

The 911 emergency system will be back in operation in two weeks’ time, according to Public Security Minister Khemraj Ramjattan, who has also announced that a large quantity of vehicles and other equipment necessary for law enforcement to respond arrived here recently from China.
Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Ramjattan informed that the service will be cleared for operation in another two weeks. The training, he said, is complete and so “when people now make a report, they are going to get answers and we are gonna have the assets by that time too to respond. Our respond time in and around Georgetown we want it to be in minutes, and with all that hardware that is coming in you certainly will have a Christmas that is gonna be better than previous years”…..
AG’s Chambers launches withering attack on former Deputy Solicitor-General
Labelling a letter she wrote to the press on Wednesday about her dismissal as “deceptive”, the Attorney General’s Chambers yesterday launched a scathing attack on former Deputy Solicitor-General Prithima Kissoon, accusing her of “gross irresponsibility” and a “lack of professionalism.” Kissoon was dismissed on August 31st by the Public Service Commission (PSC) hours before its term was supposed to expire.
Harmon maintains political offices don’t violate constitution
Minister of State Joseph Harmon yesterday maintained that his holding the office of Secretary to the Cabinet while being both the Minister of State and a Member of Parliament (MP) is not a violation of the Constitution, which says the office holder shall be a civil servant.
Suspect admits to killing D’Urban St businessman
A suspect was held yesterday for the murder of businessman Godfrey Scipio, who was fatally shot during a robbery at Kitty on Thursday, and reportedly admitted to the crime, police say.
Ex-Health Ministry PS sues gov’t for ‘wrongful dismissal’
Two years after being fired for his alleged failure to properly account for the delivery of drugs, former Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Public Health Leslie Cadogan has sued the government for $36 million for wrongful dismissal and breach of contract.
State House hosted PNCR student award ceremony at president’s discretion -Harmon
President David Granger used his discretion to allow State House to be used as the venue for the presentation of bursary awards to students by the PNCR’s Burnham Educational Scholarship Trust, State Minister Joseph Harmon said yesterday.