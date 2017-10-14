Harmon maintains political offices don’t violate constitution

Minister of State Joseph Harmon yesterday maintained that his holding the office of Secretary to the Cabinet while being both the Minister of State and a Member of Parliament (MP) is not a violation of the Constitution, which says the office holder shall be a civil servant.

He was responding to a recent suggestion by former Cabinet Secretary Dr Roger Luncheon, who held the post during successive PPP/C administrations, that it is improper for him to also hold political offices.

Luncheon, in a letter published in Wednesday’s edition of the Stabroek News, also cited similar concerns over Harmon’s holding of the office of Secretary to the Defence Board…..