Harmon maintains political offices don’t violate constitution

Minister of State Joseph Harmon yesterday maintained that his holding the office of Secretary to the Cabinet while being both the Minister of State and a Member of Parliament (MP) is not a violation of the Constitution, which says the office holder shall be a civil servant.
He was responding to a recent suggestion by former Cabinet Secretary Dr Roger Luncheon, who held the post during successive PPP/C administrations, that it is improper for him to also hold political offices.
Luncheon, in a letter published in Wednesday’s edition of the Stabroek News, also cited similar concerns over Harmon’s holding of the office of Secretary to the Defence Board…..
Suspect admits to killing D’Urban St businessman
A suspect was held yesterday for the murder of businessman Godfrey Scipio, who was fatally shot during a robbery at Kitty on Thursday, and reportedly admitted to the crime, police say.
Ex-Health Ministry PS sues gov’t for ‘wrongful dismissal’
Two years after being fired for his alleged failure to properly account for the delivery of drugs, former Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Public Health Leslie Cadogan has sued the government for $36 million for wrongful dismissal and breach of contract.
State House hosted PNCR student award ceremony at president’s discretion -Harmon
President David Granger used his discretion to allow State House to be used as the venue for the presentation of bursary awards to students by the PNCR’s Burnham Educational Scholarship Trust, State Minister Joseph Harmon said yesterday.
Parika supermarket robbers get four years
Handel Thom and Premchan Mohan, the two men who were captured by the police on Wednesday evening shortly after they robbed a supermarket at Parika, were yesterday each sentenced to four years in jail after they admitted to the crime.
Ram blasts bad spending by ‘big’ gov’t
Attorney and accountant Christopher Ram on Thurs-day criticised the David Granger administration for its mismanagement of public expenditure while having the largest single government in post-independence Guyana.