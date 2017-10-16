Bridge linking Goedverwagting, Pradoville 1 burnt for third time in a month

About two weeks ago, Goedverwagting residents, awakened by calls in the wee hours of the morning, rose to find the bridge linking their community to the adjoining Pradoville 1 on fire for the third time within the space of just over a month.
The fire, reportedly fueled by tyres, tar and waste oil, mostly managed to only char the bridge, though the structure has been evidently weakened in some parts. The burnt tyres, evidence of the arson, still remain in the gutter below…..
Five die in Corentyne crash
Five persons – including a mother and two of her children – were killed yesterday in a head-on collision between a car and a paddy truck along the Number 59 Village Public Road, Corentyne.
Man chopped to death at Cane Grove in land row
A confrontation over the use of land at Cane Grove Backdam, Mahaica, turned deadly yesterday when a father and son were attacked and chopped.
Absence of Chairperson affecting Gecom’s work -Lowenfield
The absence of a Chairperson is undoubtedly affecting the operations of the Guyana Elections Commission (Gecom), according to Chief Election Officer Keith Lowenfield.
Eco says shares sale to finance its portion of offshore oil drilling
Eco Oil and Gas Limited says that there was no “flipping” when it sold a percentage of its shares in the offshore Orinduik Block to French oil and gas company, Total and that it is committed to the holistic development of this country.
Parfaite Harmonie residents complain about adults preying on schoolgirls
The Ministry of Public Security on Friday met with residents of La Parfaite Harmonie, West Demerara where concerns were raised about security and adults preying on school girls.