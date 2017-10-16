Plans underway for agri census

The Ministry of Agriculture and the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) on Friday launched the Steering Committee Meeting for an agricultural census at the Ministry’s boardroom, Regent Street.

Permanent Secretary (ag), Joylyn Nestor-Burrowes said that the Agriculture Ministry and the FAO with funding from the Inter-American

Development Bank (IDB) will conduct the census to address weaknesses and gaps in the current statistics and to improve data collection, the Department of Public Information (DPI) said…..