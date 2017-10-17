Local News

Juvenile who was allegedly assaulted by constable was grilled by city officers

-matter was not handed over to police or Social Protection Ministry

By

Yesterday, the Mayor and City Council was presented with a copy of a report which describes in detail the harrowing experience of a minor who was allegedly sexually assaulted by a member of the city constabulary.

However, two months after the alleged incident no action has been taken to address the matter and the accused officer continues to serve.

The eight-page report of the September 15 meeting of the Legal Affairs and Security Committee details how a 15-year-old male who was detained for wandering was allegedly assaulted in the presence of at least one officer other than the perpetrator then made to recount the details of the attack to the commanding officer then to the Town Clerk in the presence of various other council officers before being released to the custody of a guardian who refused to accept him in the home.

The account also highlighted the ….

