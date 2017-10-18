Man charged with rape of 12-year-old

A man was yesterday granted bail after he was accused of raping a 12-year-old child.
Jerel Patterson, who appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown, was read the charge at an in-camera hearing.
It is alleged that Patterson sexually penetrated the child.
He was subsequently granted his release on $120,000 bail and will make his next court appearance on October 30, when his next hearing is scheduled.
City cop fired over sex abuse of minor
One day after saying that there was not enough evidence for the administration to act, Town Clerk Royston King yesterday dismissed the constabulary officer who is accused of sexually abusing a juvenile in the custody of City Constabulary for misconduct.
Pork knocker charged with murdering businessman
Pork knocker Aubrey Bobb was yesterday charged with the murder of businessman Godfrey Scipio, who police say he fatally shot during a robbery last Thursday.
Woman beaten by partner jumps from burning Da Silva St building
A mother of two is now homeless and nursing injuries at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) after her partner attacked her and set their Da Silva Street house on fire.
Defence seeks discharge of accused in ‘Mango Man’ murder over trial delay
Recaptured prison escapee Mark Royden Williams, called ‘Smallie,’ and Sherwin Nero, called ‘Catty,’ were yesterday both indicted for the 2007 murder of Kumar Singh, called ‘Mango Man,’ but their attorney, Nigel Hughes, urged that they be discharged due to the “long time” they have had to wait for a trial.
NAREI seals $19.2M contract to improve Essequibo river defence
The National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) yesterday signed a contract with S&K Construction Services for $19.2M to improve river defences on the Essequibo coast.