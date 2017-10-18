Mansell to act as East Coast Commander

Commander of ‘C’ Division (East Coast of Demerara) Calvin Brutus will be proceeding on his annual leave from next week and Senior Superintendent Stephen Mansell will temporarily act in his capacity.
This announcement was made yesterday by the police, who said that while Brutus will be proceeding on a short period of annualised leave, Mansell, the Commander of ‘G’ Division (Essequibo Coast and Islands), will hold his brief. Superintendent Khali Pareshram will substitute for Mansell in ‘G’ Division during the period.
The police also said that Traffic Chief, Superintendent Dion Moore is presently in South Korea to study and assess the traffic network there and, therefore, Superintendent Ramesh Ashram will be acting in his capacity.
City cop fired over sex abuse of minor
One day after saying that there was not enough evidence for the administration to act, Town Clerk Royston King yesterday dismissed the constabulary officer who is accused of sexually abusing a juvenile in the custody of City Constabulary for misconduct.
Pork knocker charged with murdering businessman
Pork knocker Aubrey Bobb was yesterday charged with the murder of businessman Godfrey Scipio, who police say he fatally shot during a robbery last Thursday.
Woman beaten by partner jumps from burning Da Silva St building
A mother of two is now homeless and nursing injuries at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) after her partner attacked her and set their Da Silva Street house on fire.
Defence seeks discharge of accused in ‘Mango Man’ murder over trial delay
Recaptured prison escapee Mark Royden Williams, called ‘Smallie,’ and Sherwin Nero, called ‘Catty,’ were yesterday both indicted for the 2007 murder of Kumar Singh, called ‘Mango Man,’ but their attorney, Nigel Hughes, urged that they be discharged due to the “long time” they have had to wait for a trial.
NAREI seals $19.2M contract to improve Essequibo river defence
The National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) yesterday signed a contract with S&K Construction Services for $19.2M to improve river defences on the Essequibo coast.