Recaptured escapee on trial for attempted murder

The trial of recaptured prison escapee Stafrei Alexander on the charge of attempted murder commenced yesterday before Justice Brassington Reynolds and a 12-member jury at the High Court in Georgetown.

The allegation against Alexander is that on March 23, 2015, at 138 Laing Avenue, Georgetown, he discharged a loaded firearm at Chris Thom, with intent to murder him. The jury has also been asked to consider an alternative charge of Alexander firing a loaded firearm at the complainant, with intent to maim, disfigure, disable or cause him grievous bodily harm.

Alexander denied the charge when it was read to him.

In her opening address to the jury, Prosecutor Tiffini Lyken said ….