Man gets 45 years for killing Stanleytown woman

Stanley Barrow was yesterday afternoon sentenced to 45 years in jail for the fatal beating of Megan Jones, whom he sexually assaulted and then cut out a piece of her tongue.

Barrow, 39, who was indicted for the capital offence, pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter last Thursday. His sentencing was, however, deferred until yesterday to facilitate the presentation of a probation report.

The probation officer, who read the report to the court, said that during an interview with the convict, the man maintained his innocence, denying ever knowing the deceased or harming her in any way.

Prosecutor Narissa Leander expressed concern, while ….