Man gets 45 years for killing Stanleytown woman

Stanley Barrow was yesterday afternoon sentenced to 45 years in jail for the fatal beating of Megan Jones, whom he sexually assaulted and then cut out a piece of her tongue.
Barrow, 39, who was indicted for the capital offence, pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter last Thursday. His sentencing was, however, deferred until yesterday to facilitate the presentation of a probation report.
The probation officer, who read the report to the court, said that during an interview with the convict, the man maintained his innocence, denying ever knowing the deceased or harming her in any way.
Prosecutor Narissa Leander expressed concern, while ….
President picks Justice Patterson, 84, as GECOM Chair
President David Granger yesterday unilaterally chose retired justice James Patterson, 84, to be Chairman of GECOM, rejecting a third list that had been submitted by Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo and plunging the country into its worst political crisis since APNU+AFC came to power in 2015.
Jagdeo declares non-co-operation with gov’t after GECOM decision
In the wake of President David Granger’s unilateral appointment of former Justice James Patterson as Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday said that his party has immediately pulled back from co-operation with the APNU+AFC government.
Gov’t announces unilateral wage hikes for public servants
For the third consecutive year, the APNU+AFC government has unilaterally imposed hikes in public service wages and salaries.
SOCU charges GBTI directors with contempt
Less than a day before the High Court is scheduled to hear an application from the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) on the production of key documents, the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) yesterday charged the bank’s directors with contempt and they are to appear in a Georgetown Magistrate’s Court on Monday to answer.
Jagnarine Singh, Madanlall Ramraj charged with defrauding GRDB of $8m
Two former Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) employees will today be arraigned at the Georgetown Magistrates Court following charges of fraud by the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU).