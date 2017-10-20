Miner found not guilty in death of workmate

A 24-year-old miner yesterday walked out of the High Court in Georgetown a free man after being found not guilty of murdering a fellow miner.

Ewarth Cobis was acquitted after a 12-member jury unanimously found him not guilty of both the capital offence and the lesser count of manslaughter for the death of Richard Joseph.

The visibly-relieved young man expressed gratitude after Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall told him that he was free to go.

The allegation against Cobis was that on December 11, 2012, at Port Kaituma, North West District, ….