CCJ may begin hearing presidential term limit case in December

All the records for the appeal in the presidential term limit case have been delivered to the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) on time and it is expected that the proceedings will commence in the matter in December or early January.
Stabroek News was reliably informed that the records for the appeal were “settled” almost three weeks ago, thereby making way for a case management conference, where the issues to be ventilated during the proceedings will be identified and dates for hearings will be set.
Over the last few weeks, this newspaper was repeatedly told by an attorney involved in the case that the judicial process, inclusive of the timeline, was being followed…..
President’s reasons for rejecting nominees needed to justify Gecom appointment
The legality of President David Granger’s decision to proceed with the unilateral appointment of the Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (Gecom) is being questioned and the Bar Association of Guyana yesterday said his reasons for rejecting the 18 nominees submitted by the Opposition Leader should be publicly stated to defend his actions.
Lethem formally declared town
Lethem, in Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo), was on Friday formally declared a capital town and President David Granger used the occasion to call for cooperation at all levels of government, regardless of political affiliation, for the good of the region.
Black Bush farmer loses home after suspected arson
A Black Bush Polder, Corentyne rice farmer yesterday put his losses at over $20 million after a fire, which he believes was the result of arson, destroyed his home.
‘It was a misjudgment’
Although Sherod Duncan has been one of the most vocal proponents for accountability and transparency since his election to the Georgetown city council, he admits that he may have failed to adhere to the high standards he has set.
Women lawyers association disappointed over selection of Gecom chair without consensus
The Guyana Association of Women Lawyers (GAWL) yesterday voiced its “disappointment” that a candidate for the position of Chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission (Gecom) was not arrived at by consensus as envisaged by the Constitution of Guyana.