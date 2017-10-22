CCJ may begin hearing presidential term limit case in December

All the records for the appeal in the presidential term limit case have been delivered to the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) on time and it is expected that the proceedings will commence in the matter in December or early January.

Stabroek News was reliably informed that the records for the appeal were “settled” almost three weeks ago, thereby making way for a case management conference, where the issues to be ventilated during the proceedings will be identified and dates for hearings will be set.

Over the last few weeks, this newspaper was repeatedly told by an attorney involved in the case that the judicial process, inclusive of the timeline, was being followed…..