President’s reasons for rejecting nominees needed to justify Gecom appointment

The legality of President David Granger’s decision to proceed with the unilateral appointment of the Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (Gecom) is being questioned and the Bar Association of Guyana yesterday said his reasons for rejecting the 18 nominees submitted by the Opposition Leader should be publicly stated to defend his actions.

“The Bar Council expects that reasons for rejecting the eighteen persons leading to the unilateral appointment of Justice James Patterson will be provided forthwith to avoid the necessity of further litigation on this issue on its part,” the Bar Council of the Bar Association of Guyana said in a statement issued yesterday.

On Thursday night, Patterson, 84, was sworn in as the new Gecom Chair-man, just hours after being asked to take up the appointment by the president, who rejected three lists submitted by Opposi-tion Leader Bharrat Jagdeo…..