GBTI directors charged with failure to comply with court order

Seven of the eight members of the Board of Directors of the Guyana Bank for Trade Industry Limited (GBTI) were yesterday charged with failing to comply with a court order that was issued by the High Court for the production of documents for an ongoing criminal investigation.

Those charged were Robin Stoby, Senior Counsel, who is also Chairman of the board and Vice-President of the Guyana Bar Association; Shaleeza Shaw, acting Chief Executive Officer of GBTI; Edward Anand Beharry, who is the Chairman of Edward Beharry and Sons Ltd; Suresh Beharry, who is the Vice-Chairman of Edward Beharry and Sons Ltd; Richard Isava, who is an investment banker; Carlton James; and Basil Mahadeo.

They were all released on self-bail by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan based on an application by attorney Nigel Hughes, who called the laying of the charge an abuse of judicial power…..