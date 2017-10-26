‘Short man’ gets 23 years for ‘brutal’ killing of fireman

Errol Williams, was yesterday morning sentenced to 23 years in prison, for what Justice James Bovell-Drakes described as the brutal slaying of 30-year-old firefighter, Patrick Daly.

Williams, called `Short Man’ had earlier this month pleaded guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter, admitting that he had unlawfully killed the fireman.

After listening to a probation report, as well as Williams’ pleas for “sympathy” and “mercy,” Justice Bovell-Drakes said he was happy that the young man had accepted responsibility for his action, but cautioned that a strong message needed to be sent to potential offenders…..