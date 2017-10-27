Teachers to strike

The Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) yesterday said it will proceed with strike action after it rejected a declaration by the Ministry of Education that teachers would have to accept the same wage and salary increases announced for other public servants.

GTU President Mark Lyte notified teachers via his Facebook page that the union engaged Minister of Education Nicolette Henry and her team in a five-minute meeting yesterday but reported that it “bore no fruit.”

“The Minister had nothing positive to say pertaining to our Multi-Year Proposal,” he said. “The union will now be going ahead with its planned strike action set for next Thursday and Friday,” he added…..