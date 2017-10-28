T&T engineer rescued after kidnapping, cops say

A Trinidadian Chemical Engineer has been rescued by police after reportedly being kidnapped upon arrival into the country yesterday morning and two persons have since been arrested in connection with the crime.

Police, in a statement issued last night, said Sawak Maraj, 33, a Chemical Engineer, of Lot 131 Sandyways Fairways, Maraval, Trinidad, travelled to Guyana for a job interview.

He had arrived on a Caribbean Airlines flight around 7 am…..