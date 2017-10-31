High-level Govt, GTU task force to address teachers issues

Government and the GTU yesterday agreed to set up a high-level task force to address negotiations on teachers’ pay and conditions, averting a strike that had been planned for this week.

For now Guyana’s teachers will receive the same increase as other public servants however, the Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) is hoping that the two-year anniversary of the submission of its multi-year proposal – December – will find its members with a better deal.

General Secretary of the union, Coretta McDonald, explained to Stabroek News that the union which has been engaging the Ministry of Education since December 2015 is “confident” that this new phase of negotiations will “yield results.”….