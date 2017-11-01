AFC loses support of Canada chapter after backing of Gecom Chairman

The Canadian chapter of the Alliance For Change (AFC) has pulled all support from the party, while saying that its backing of the unilateral appointment of retired judge James Patterson as the new Guyana Elections Commission (Gecom) chairman was the ‘last straw’ after years of being sidelined.

“I want to make it very clear that it is not only this Gecom matter that has been foisted upon us. It started with the Cummingsburg Accord and we accepted that and then other things happen and we hear ‘The AFC this and that’ without democratic consultations with members,” President of the AFC Canada Chapter Tameshwar Lilmohan told Stabroek News yesterday.

“That is not what the AFC is about, where only one and two persons speaking for the party without any consultations with the other members. Democratic processes have to be followed… we are pulling out until a court decision on Gecom but in the meantime we want to have dialogue on the other matters,” he added. ….