AFC loses support of Canada chapter after backing of Gecom Chairman

The Canadian chapter of the Alliance For Change (AFC) has pulled all support from the party, while saying that its backing of the unilateral appointment of retired judge James Patterson as the new Guyana Elections Commission (Gecom) chairman was the ‘last straw’ after years of being sidelined.
“I want to make it very clear that it is not only this Gecom matter that has been foisted upon us. It started with the Cummingsburg Accord and we accepted that and then other things happen and we hear ‘The AFC this and that’ without democratic consultations with members,” President of the AFC Canada Chapter Tameshwar Lilmohan told Stabroek News yesterday.
“That is not what the AFC is about, where only one and two persons speaking for the party without any consultations with the other members. Democratic processes have to be followed… we are pulling out until a court decision on Gecom but in the meantime we want to have dialogue on the other matters,” he added. ….
CJ dismisses gold dealer’s application to avoid trial over $900M GBTI fraud
Chief Justice (ag) Roxane George SC yesterday rejected an application by gold dealer Saddiqi Rasul to block Magistrate Crystal Lambert from proceeding with her trial for allegedly defrauding the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) of $900 million.
Public Health says no linkage seen between filaria tablet and girl’s death
The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) last night stated that a post-mortem examination on six-year-old Sophia resident, Princess Marcelle Kissoon does not point to any link between the child’s death and the ingestion of the anti-filaria tablet, Albendazole.
Court denies Marcus Bisram’s bid to get murder charge withdrawn
Upon his return to Guyana, Marcus Bisram will face a murder charge for his alleged role in the death of Number 70 Village carpenter Faiyaz Narinedatt, after a judge yesterday dismissed an application by his attorneys to have the indictment withdrawn.
Guyana sees dip in ease of doing business rankings
Guyana has dropped two places in the World Bank’s latest rankings for the ease of doing business, moving down to 126 from a rank of 124 last year.
Truck driver charged with killing brothers in Friendship collision
A truck driver was yesterday charged with causing the death of two brothers, who died after a collision at Friendship, East Bank Demarara, just over a year ago.