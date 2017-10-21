The President’s action must be condemned

Dear Editor,
While Guyanese slept, the Granger-led dispensation took an axe to Guyana’s fledgling democracy. Legal narratives and constitutional arguments should not confuse the Guyanese people. The foremost worry of Guyanese who wanted change was whether they could entrust Guyana’s fragile democracy into the hands of the PNC. President Granger’s decision underscores that their fears were not unfounded.
The Carter-Price formula was necessary because of the inherent mistrust that is a salient feature of Guyana’s polity. Its creation came at a time when Guyana experienced over two decades of rigged elections, with the PNC in total control of the electoral machinery. The security apparatus of the State was complicit in these rigged elections.
From 1992 onward a convention evolved on the selection of the Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (Gecom) pursuant to the requisite constitutional requirements. There was no need for President Granger to throw this convention into the dustbin.
It is unfortunate that President Granger thinks that he and his party-men are the only people who possess the nobility required to select the next Gecom Chairman. The President is no doubt aware that a vast segment of the Guyanese population does not share his views. This unilateral action certifies their mistrust.
All Guyanese, regardless of political persuasion, should condemn the President’s action and demand a reversal. The people must have confidence in the custodian of their elections. Anything less is unacceptable.
Yours faithfully,
Kowlasar Misir
Canada
Gecom and democracy are in crisis
Dear Editor, According to the tinkered and flawed 1980 constitution, the President can unilaterally select someone to be chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission under the following circumstances: (i) The Leader of the Opposition fails to submit a list or (ii) the list submitted by the Leader of the Opposition is unacceptable to the President.
Price of Sheriff Street/Mandela Avenue upgrade has not doubled
Dear Editor, The Ministry of Public Infrastructure finds itself once again denouncing a grossly incorrect report published by the online news outlet, iNews Guyana, this time on October 19, 2017, under the headline ‘Sheriff St/Mandela Ave upgrade now a US$61M project as price doubles’.
Patterson’s appointment was an egregious breach of the Constitution
Dear Editor, I am shaking in anger, livid, boiling with outrage. President David Granger last night abandoning all disguises, absolutely committed constitutional malpractice.
PPP officials micromanage RDCs and NDCs in the Regions
Dear Editor, When I read Mr Ralph Ramkarran’s Blog, ‘The Conversation Tree’ on ‘The Fall of the PPP’ I am bewildered as to why the Leader of the Opposition is still hell-bent on accelerating this downward slide of the PPP.
Granger is not playing a fair game
Dear Editor, Mr Granger has built a reputation of being unable to play a fair game.