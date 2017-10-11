Photos

Funeral service held for murdered elderly women

Two elderly women who were murdered in their Alberttown house last week were memorialised at a funeral ceremony today.Constance Fraser aged 89 and her niece Phyllis Caesar, aged 77,  were read their last rites at the South Road Full Gospel Assembly which they attended.In her message to the gathering, Minister of Social Protection Volda Lawrence said “I wish to make a plea, even as we bid farewell to our two Christian stalwarts, that we as a people begin to replace the violence with peace, that we value the contribution of the elderly and that we strengthen the bond of love and affection which seem to have disappeared from among us. I believe in the familiar saying that a family that prays together stays forever and that in doing so we can nurture respect and value for each other’s life. Let’s make an effort to pray together and kindle that warmth and affection through God’s Grace so that our love for our womenfolk, our elderly can emanate from within our homes and radiate into the wider society.”Scenes from the funeral ceremony (Ministry of the Presidency photos)

