Virat’s and Anushka’s wedding reception
Seasonal music
Seasonal music: This band at Regent and Camp sts serenaded holiday makers yesterday.
Tree fall
Tree fall: This tree crashed onto Homestretch Avenue during yesterday’s heavy rainfall.
Main St flood
Main St flood: Yesterday’s heavy rain flooded Main Street temporarily.
Floral bargains
Floral bargains: New flower arrangements are a must for Christmas. These were being checked out on Robb Street between King Street and Avenue of the Republic.
Coming down
Coming down: The old St Stephen’s Primary School building in Charlestown is being torn down.