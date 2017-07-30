T&T tottering after Guyana batters apply pressure

BASSETERRE, St Kitts, CMC – Christian Thurton was holding Trinidad and Tobago together after they lost cheap wickets to find themselves under pressure on the second day of their second round clash in the Regional Under-19 Championship against Guyana here Saturday.

Replying to Guyana’s first innings of 257, the Trinidadians were languishing on 67 for four at the close – still 190 run adrift of their target at St Paul’s.

Thurton was unbeaten on a stubborn 33, having faced 96 deliveries and batted just under 1-3/4 hours to lead his side’s fightback.

With T&T reeling at nine for two, he put on 25 for the third wicket with Sachin Seecharan (17) before adding 35 for the fourth wicket with Saiba Batoosingh who was run out for 10.

Earlier, Guyana had converted their overnight 179 for five into a competitive total with Ramnarine Chatura top-scoring with 67 and Adrian Sukwah getting 46.

Ashmead Nedd chipped in with 28 down the order along with Richie Looknauth who got 21.

Chatura, unbeaten on 46 overnight, struck four fours and three sixes in an innings lasting 209 deliveries and a shade over four hours.

Sukwah, meanwhile, added just two to his overnight score but Chatura added 34 for the seventh wicket with Looknauth before Nedd joined with Looknauth to put on a further 29 for the eighth wicket, and rally the innings.

Off-spinner Avinash Mahabirsingh finished with three for 52 while Joshua James (2-23) and Jean-Phillipe Barrie (2-36) collected two wickets apiece.