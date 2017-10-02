Back Circle storms into group round of Futsal c/ships

Back Circle, Dave and Celina’s All-Stars, North Ruimveldt and Silver Bullets stormed their way into the group round when the inaugural Street Vibes Entertainment, Futsal Championship continued on Saturday.
Played at the National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue, Back Circle made light work of Alexander Village winning 5-1 as Jermaine Beckles tallied a double in the third and 11th minute…..
GDF hands Panthers 34-29 defeat
The Guyana Defence Force rugby team handed the Panthers their second defeat of the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) Bounty Farm XVs tournament yesterday at the National Park Playing Field.
Colts clinch GABAU23 league title
Colts clinched the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association GABA League Championship U23 title humbling Pacesetters 85-62 to take an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three match series Saturday.
Boxers out of South American Youth Games without throwing a punch
Guyana’s medal hopes at the second South American Youth Games in Santiago, Chile, suffered a knockdown when boxers Keevin Allicock and Christopher Moore were ruled ineligible because of a change in the age stipulation, Chef-de-Mission of the Guyana contingent, Godfrey Munroe reported yesterday.
Uitvlugt edge Santos 2-1 to reach Hamilton Green Cup quarterfinals
West Demerara’s Uitvlugt Warriors sealed their quarterfinal berth in the Hamilton Green Cup knockout football tournament after edging Santos 2-1 yesterday at the Den Amstel ground, West Demerara.
Huge bonuses for foreign players who suit up for home matches
LAHORE, Pakistan, CMC – West Indies players who opt to play matches in Pakistan during next year’s Pakistan Super League will benefit from Pakistan Cricket Board largesse, with foreign players being offered US$10 000 per game.