From ridiculous to sublime, Tite turns Brazil around

SAO PAULO, (Reuters) – Little more than a year has gone by since Tite took over as coach of a Brazil side still reeling from embarrassing exits in the World Cup and Copa America but in that short time he has transformed the team into favourites for Russia 2018.
No one could have imagined just how influential the former Corinthians coach would be but nine wins in 10 World Cup qualifiers are just reward for a return to the form that won them a record five World Cup titles.
“There is no questioning the enormous quality of Brazil’s players, Tite and backroom staff,” the normally cautious former World Cup winner Tostao wrote before the final two qualifiers against Bolivia and Chile. “The team is ready.”
Tite retained several players who had misfired under Luiz Felipe Scolari during the 2014 World Cup and his successor Dunga but he transformed their front line with the introduction of attack-minded youngsters Philippe Coutinho and Gabriel Jesus.
In midfield he recalled Paulinho and Renato Augusto, his former charges at Corinthians.
With Real Madrid’s Casemiro an automatic choice to anchor the team and Neymar still the undisputed talisman, the side is settled and there are no major disagreements over the first 11 for the first time in years.
Tite’s task between now and next June is mostly deciding who will support those leading men.
The problem, if there is one, comes with Brazil’s almost customary over-confidence. They are the only side to play in every World Cup and even after their 7-1 hammering by Germany in the 2014 semi-finals on home soil, they believe they are special.
Just as in 2006, when Brazil sailed through the qualifiers with players like Ronaldo, Roberto Carlos, Ronaldinho and Adriano, they go to Russia as one of the clear favourites.
But Brazil were knocked out at the quarter-final stage by France and over confidence was one of the reasons cited.
Tite is a master of playing down expectations and – crucially in a nation that famously has 200 million coaches – he commands the respect of both players and press.
That has given him an authority that few Brazil managers this century have enjoyed and he has used it to warn their outstanding form is no guarantee of success.
“We are at a stage of strengthening, consolidating and growing,” he said when announcing his squad for this week’s games.
“We’re not in the comfort zone stage but rather a confidence zone stage.”
Rahim, Oudit voted overall best lifters
Vijai Rahim and Lisa Oudit were voted best lifters Sunday when the Fitness Express RAW Nationals held by the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation took place at the St Stanislaus College auditorium, Brickdam.
Lewis, Joseph shine in ODI rankings despite Windies slump
LONDON, CMC – The West Indies pair of Evin Lewis and Alzarri Joseph have both made huge strides in the latest International Cricket Council One-Day International rankings, following career-best performances in the just concluded five-match series against England.
South Africa race to emphatic defeat of Bangladesh
POTCHEFSTROOM, South Africa, (Reuters) – Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Maharaj ran through the Bangladesh batting order to lead South Africa to an emphatic 333-run victory in the first test as the visitors capitulated meekly on the final morning yesterday.
Seaton, Williams duo in squad for Riyadh friendly
KINGSTON, Jamaica, CMC – Forward Michael Seaton has returned to the Jamaica set-up for the first time in almost two years after being named in a 20-man squad for next weekend’s international friendly against Saudi Arabia in Riyadh.
Archer named Sussex Player-of-the-Year
LONDON, , CMC – Barbadian all-rounder Jofra Archer has been rewarded for an outstanding season by being named Sussex’s Player-of-the-Year.