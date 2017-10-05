Sports

Cricket brings everyone together

-says Minister of Sport Dr George Norton at launch of seventh annual Guyana Softball Cup

Minister of Sports Dr George Norton seated centre, officials of the Guyana Floodlight Softball Cricket Association and representatives of the sponsors at the launch of the seventh annual Guyana Softball Cup competition yesterday morning at the Demerara Cricket Club in Queenstown.

The seventh annual Guyana Floodlights Softball Cricket Association (GFSCA) coordinated ‘Guyana Softball Cup’ was officially launched yesterday at the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) ground pavilion, Queenstown.

The event, which will run from November 3rd-5th, features more than 20 local and international teams competing for over $2,000,000 in cash and prizes in the Open and Masters divisions.

Among the overseas teams set to compete are New York Masters, Tri-State Masters, Orlando Masters, Tri-State Muslim Masters and Canada Masters. The Open Section winner will receive $800,000 and a trophy with the runners-up pocketing $200,000 and an accolade.

The Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the final will collect a trophy. Similarly, the MVP of the division will receive a cricket bat and a gold pendant…..

