Cricket brings everyone together

The seventh annual Guyana Floodlights Softball Cricket Association (GFSCA) coordinated ‘Guyana Softball Cup’ was officially launched yesterday at the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) ground pavilion, Queenstown.

The event, which will run from November 3rd-5th, features more than 20 local and international teams competing for over $2,000,000 in cash and prizes in the Open and Masters divisions.

Among the overseas teams set to compete are New York Masters, Tri-State Masters, Orlando Masters, Tri-State Muslim Masters and Canada Masters. The Open Section winner will receive $800,000 and a trophy with the runners-up pocketing $200,000 and an accolade.

The Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the final will collect a trophy. Similarly, the MVP of the division will receive a cricket bat and a gold pendant…..