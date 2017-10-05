Cricket brings everyone together

The seventh annual Guyana Floodlights Softball Cricket Association (GFSCA) coordinated ‘Guyana Softball Cup’ was officially launched yesterday at the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) ground pavilion, Queenstown.
The event, which will run from November 3rd-5th, features more than 20 local and international teams competing for over $2,000,000 in cash and prizes in the Open and Masters divisions.
Among the overseas teams set to compete are New York Masters, Tri-State Masters, Orlando Masters, Tri-State Muslim Masters and Canada Masters. The Open Section winner will receive $800,000 and a trophy with the runners-up pocketing $200,000 and an accolade.
The Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the final will collect a trophy. Similarly, the MVP of the division will receive a cricket bat and a gold pendant…..
GNRA to field two teams at 150th anniversary rifle shooting c/ships
By Noelle Smith As it prepares to host the 150th anniversary of the West Indies Full-bore Shooting Council Championships at the Timehri Rifle Ranges from October 8 to 15, the Guyana National Rifle Association (GNRA) said yesterday that it will field two teams to compete in the historic competition.
Strong men’s hockey team named for Pan American Cup
Following the just concluded GTT indoor hockey competition, the Guyana Hockey Board has named a strong 12-member men’s team to compete in the 2017 Indoor Pan American Cup to be held at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall from October 16-21.
GFF seeking FIFA financial aid to stage Elite League
With the start of the third season of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Elite League uncertain the GFF because of funding the GFF has requested financial assistance from the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) to fund the tournament.
Hamilton Green Cup continues Saturday with tripleheader
The annual Hamilton Green Cup football tournament will continue on Saturday at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) ground in Linden with a triple-header.
Improved Sri Lanka confident of positive results against Windies
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka, CMC – An upbeat Sri Lanka Women left here Tuesday for the Caribbean confident of springing a surprise on West Indies Women, in the limited overs series starting next Wednesday in Trinidad.