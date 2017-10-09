Chanderpaul, bowlers push Essequibo ahead 

East Coast survived a later afternoon burst from seamer Kevin Gordon who snuffed out two wickets ending day two on 51 – 4 having earned a slim lead of 82 against Essequibo at the Tuschen Sports Club ground, yesterday.

The focus of the day, however, surrounded West Indian Test match great, Shivnarine Chanderpaul who narrowly missed out on a century as East Coast secured first innings honours.

Essequibo resuming on 6 – 0 reached 84 for two after the demise of Kevon Boodie (16) and Kemol Savory (20) during the morning session.

During that time, opener Vijai Surujpaul carved out several exquisitely timed boundaries to post his half century which came up in 58 balls to ensure his side’s strong response to East Coast’s first innings total…..