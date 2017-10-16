Champs at last, Essequibo win maiden tournament

Essequibo captured their maiden three – day title after ending atop the points table when curtains came down on the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Jaguars three-day league yesterday.
Essequibo ended on 88 points after taking first innings over West Demerara in their drawn encounter at the Tushen Sports Club ground.
Upper Corentyne who collected 20.7 points in their triumph over Georgetown in their final round encounter finished second behind Essequibo on 78.7 points…..
Guyana places third behind winners England, and Ireland
By Noelle Smith Hosts Guyana ended in third place behind champions England and runners-up Ireland when the West Indies Fullbore Shooting Championships ended yesterday at the Timehri Rifle Ranges.
Hope spearheads batting effort as Windies shine
BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe, CMC – Batsmen Shai Hope, Roston Chase and Kraigg Brathwaite all gathered half-centuries as West Indies made a bright start to their tour of Zimbabwe here yesterday.
Darren Bravo sparkles in charity T20 for hurricane victims
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, CMC – Brandon King, Darren Bravo and Rovman Powell all starred as a Regional Invitational XI defeated a Trinidad and Tobago Red Force XI by 11 runs in a celebrity Hurricane Relief Twenty20 here Saturday night.
Policy needed for rewarding the nation’s successful athletes
The National Sports Commission (NSC) and the Minister of Sport, Dr. George Norton, Friday repaid Guyana’s Deshawna Skeete for her outstanding gold medal 400m run at the South American Youth Games with the ultimate insult.
Walton, Griffith blast Jamaica win over Guyana
Jamaica completed a 39-run victory over Guyana in the final of the second Annual Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association Independence T20 Cup at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Saturday evening.