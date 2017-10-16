Champs at last, Essequibo win maiden tournament

Essequibo captured their maiden three – day title after ending atop the points table when curtains came down on the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Jaguars three-day league yesterday.

Essequibo ended on 88 points after taking first innings over West Demerara in their drawn encounter at the Tushen Sports Club ground.

Upper Corentyne who collected 20.7 points in their triumph over Georgetown in their final round encounter finished second behind Essequibo on 78.7 points…..