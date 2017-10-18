Sports

Gold is Money, Future Stars to clash in Futsal final

By Comments

Gold is Money will oppose Future Stars in the inaugural Street Vibes Entertainment Futsal Championship grand finale today following semi-final wins over Sparta Boss and Back Circle respectively on Monday.

The sizeable crowd that descended on the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue, was treated to two contrasting but captivating encounters, with Future Stars overcoming Back Circle 6-5 and Gold is Money edging Sparta Boss 2-1.

The Future Stars and Back Circle clash was a titanic fixture that ebbed and flowed like the Atlantic Ocean, treating the neutral viewership to a high-scoring thriller.

The matchup threatened to be ….

Comments  
More in Sports

Floodlights win Jai Hind CC fundraiser softball tournament

Floodlight Masters Sunday warmed up for the upcoming seventh annual Guyana Softball Cup tournament by winning Sunday’s four-team Jai Hind Cricket Club fund-raising softball tournament in Berbice.

Powell, Kyle Hope star in Windies final dress rehearsal

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe, CMC – Kieran Powell and Kyle Hope got into gear with half-centuries, as West Indies had to settle for a draw with Zimbabwe “A” in their three-day, tour match yesterday.

Men go down 0-4 to Trinidad, winless streak continues for women

It was a disappointing day for team Guyana as the 2017 Indoor Pan American Cup continued yesterday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH).

Europe leads Santos past Northern Rangers

Santos hammered Northern Rangers 3-0, when the Georgetown Football Association (GFA), 2017/2018 Premier League continued on Monday at the Georgetown Football Club (GFC) ground, Bourda.

Cooper returns to Windies Women’s line-up

ST JOHNS, Antigua, CMC – Britney Cooper is set to make her return to the international stage when West Indies Women face Sri Lanka Women in three Twenty20 Internationals this week here.

Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×