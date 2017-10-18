Gold is Money, Future Stars to clash in Futsal final

Gold is Money will oppose Future Stars in the inaugural Street Vibes Entertainment Futsal Championship grand finale today following semi-final wins over Sparta Boss and Back Circle respectively on Monday.

The sizeable crowd that descended on the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue, was treated to two contrasting but captivating encounters, with Future Stars overcoming Back Circle 6-5 and Gold is Money edging Sparta Boss 2-1.

The Future Stars and Back Circle clash was a titanic fixture that ebbed and flowed like the Atlantic Ocean, treating the neutral viewership to a high-scoring thriller.

The matchup threatened to be ….