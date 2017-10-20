UDFA dismantle West Dem 3-0 for inaugural title

Tourney host, Upper Demerara Football Association (UDFA) was crowned as the inaugural GT Beer Intra-Association Football Champion, dismantling West Demerara 3-0 on Wednesday at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) ground, Linden.
Anthony Stephens, coach of the UDFA side, during a post-match comment said, “I am glad for the victory due to the fact that it is a team of young players, with the oldest being about 28 and the others being below 24. Many persons complained that the team lacked experience.”
According to Stephens, “The youngsters trained hard for the competition and you could have seen the evidence of their training during the matches and their determination to win.”
The home side, in front of a large crowd, displayed ….
Guyana suffers three defeats
Guyana recorded their worst showing yesterday in the Pan American Indoor Hockey Championship, losing to Canada in the Men’s division and Trinidad and Tobago and the United States of America (USA) in the Women’s section.
Shanaka hundred, early losses put Windies on backfoot
FLORENCE HALL, Jamaica, CMC – Dasun Shanaka stroked an aggressive, unbeaten hundred but fast bowler Keon Joseph led a focussed bowling effort to help restrict Sri Lanka A on the opening day of the second four-day “Test” here Thursday.
Future Stars dismiss Gold is Money 4-1
Future Stars secured the coveted Street Vibes Entertainment ‘National Futsal Championship’, dismissing Gold is Money by a 4-1 score line on Wednesday at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.
Series win vital but focus on improvement – Coach Law
BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe, CMC – Though winning the upcoming two-Test series against Zimbabwe will be vital, head coach Stuart Law said Thursday continuing to make key improvements as a Test unit would be the overall objective.
RAN 7s scheduled for 25/26 November in Mexico City
The pools and playing format have been announced for the 2017 Rugby Americas North (RAN) scheduled to be held in Mexico City on November 25 and 26.