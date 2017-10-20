UDFA dismantle West Dem 3-0 for inaugural title

Tourney host, Upper Demerara Football Association (UDFA) was crowned as the inaugural GT Beer Intra-Association Football Champion, dismantling West Demerara 3-0 on Wednesday at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) ground, Linden.

Anthony Stephens, coach of the UDFA side, during a post-match comment said, “I am glad for the victory due to the fact that it is a team of young players, with the oldest being about 28 and the others being below 24. Many persons complained that the team lacked experience.”

According to Stephens, “The youngsters trained hard for the competition and you could have seen the evidence of their training during the matches and their determination to win.”

The home side, in front of a large crowd, displayed ….