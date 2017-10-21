Golden Jaguars to play Trinidad, Indonesia in Friendly Internationals next month

The Golden Jaguars will return to the International Circuit in the month of November after being invited by the Trinidad and Tobago and the Indonesia Football Association respectively for overseas International Friendlies.
According to a release from the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association will host the match on November 14th while Indonesia will stage their match on the 25th. The Golden Jaguars will lock horns with an Indonesian Premier League club in a warm fixture, prior to the international fixture.
