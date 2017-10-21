Perez steers DCC to exciting win over Everest

West Indies Under-19 selectee Raymond Perez, yesterday produced an impressive knock to spur the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) to a thrilling four-wicket win over Everest Cricket Club in the first semi-final of the Georgetown Cricket Association, Carib Beer, first-division T20 tournament at the DCC Ground.

Perez, who is developing quite a reputation for himself, swatted Bhaskar Yadram for 32 runs off the penultimate over to send his side’s supporters in a frenzy after DCC needed 39 runs from 12 deliveries for an improbable victory.

DCC, after winning the toss, inserted Everest who cantered to 160 for 8 on the back of an even 50 from Troy Gonsalves. The right-hander, who started slowly and blossomed as his innings went along, stroked two fours and five sixes and received support from national T20 player Chandrapaul Hemraj, whose 28 included three sixes and two fours.

DCC’s bowling was led by ….