Inaugural lighted bails cricket on today in B/ce

The Cotton Tree Diehard Cricket Ground will be buzzing with a hive of activity today when the big names in softball cricket gather for one day explosive action of cricket.
An entertaining feature of the game will be the lighted bails to be used the first time in Berbice cricket all compliment of Trophy Stall.
Participating teams will be Albion Masters, Floodlight Masters, Mike’s Pharmacy Wellman Masters and West Coast Masters. The event is scheduled to commence at 10.00 hrs with packed entertainment all day. Admission will be absolutely free and the public is encourages to come out and support. There will be trampoline and bouncy castle for the children and lots of entertainment for the entire family…..
Hope shines but Windies falter to give Zimbabwe edge
BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe, CMC – The enterprising Shai Hope was left stranded agonisingly short of a third Test hundred as West Indies lost seven wickets in a dismal final session to be bowled out cheaply, giving minnows Zimbabwe the advantage on the opening day of the first Test here yesterday.
Men’s hockey team loses 2-5 to Canada in third place playoff
Guyana finished outside the medals in the Pan American Indoor Hockey Cup after the men’s team lost 2-5 to Canada in the third place playoff yesterday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue.
Batting flop sends Windies A to crushing defeat
FLORENCE HALL, Jamaica, CMC – West Indies A failed with the bat for the second time in as many days, after left-arm spinner Malinda Pushpakumara claimed a 12-wicket match haul to send them crashing to a heavy 280-run loss inside three days, in the second four-day “Test” here yesterday.
Kohli hails India’s new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
(Reuters) – India captain Virat Kohli has praised new spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal and is tempted to play them together in India’s one-day series opener against New Zealand in Mumbai today.
All Stars clash today in Cricket Hurricane Relief T20 match
A number of regional and local cricketers are set to go on show this evening in a Guyana All-Star versus a Caribbean All-Star matchup at the Guyana National Stadium, in a humanitarian gesture to raise funds for hurricane relief after hurricanes Irma and Maria ravished parts of the region recently.