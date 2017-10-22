Inaugural lighted bails cricket on today in B/ce

The Cotton Tree Diehard Cricket Ground will be buzzing with a hive of activity today when the big names in softball cricket gather for one day explosive action of cricket.

An entertaining feature of the game will be the lighted bails to be used the first time in Berbice cricket all compliment of Trophy Stall.

Participating teams will be Albion Masters, Floodlight Masters, Mike’s Pharmacy Wellman Masters and West Coast Masters. The event is scheduled to commence at 10.00 hrs with packed entertainment all day. Admission will be absolutely free and the public is encourages to come out and support. There will be trampoline and bouncy castle for the children and lots of entertainment for the entire family…..