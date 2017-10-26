Jaguars to face inexperienced Scorpions in opener

Three-time defending champions the Guyana Jaguars will fancy their chances against a relatively inexperienced Jamaican Scorpions side when the two franchises meet today in the opening round of Cricket West Indies Regional four – day tournament at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence.

Scorpions will be banking on the services of Guyanese duo Assad Fudadin (the most experienced player in the side with 89 first-class appearances) and Trevon `Bugsy’ Griffith, for leadership and insight into the local conditions, especially for a unit with players who have little or in some cases no experience at the regional level.

Apart from the 32–year-old Fudadin, only seamer Jason Dawes has played more than 15 first-class matches with Damani Sewel, wicketkeeper Romaine Morris, opener Garth Garvey and left-arm spinner Paul Harrison all inline to make their maiden first-class showing…..