Jaguars to face inexperienced Scorpions in opener

Three-time defending champions the Guyana Jaguars will fancy their chances against a relatively inexperienced Jamaican Scorpions side when the two franchises meet today in the opening round of Cricket West Indies Regional four – day tournament at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence.
Scorpions will be banking on the services of Guyanese duo Assad Fudadin (the most experienced player in the side with 89 first-class appearances) and Trevon `Bugsy’ Griffith, for leadership and insight into the local conditions, especially for a unit with players who have little or in some cases no experience at the regional level.
Apart from the 32–year-old Fudadin, only seamer Jason Dawes has played more than 15 first-class matches with Damani Sewel, wicketkeeper Romaine Morris, opener Garth Garvey and left-arm spinner Paul Harrison all inline to make their maiden first-class showing…..
India prevail in Pune to level series v New Zealand
PUNE, India, (Reuters) – Tight bowling and fifties from Shikhar Dhawan and Dinesh Karthik helped India secure a series-levelling six-wickets victory against New Zealand in the second one-day international yesterday.
More patience required to achieve series win: Cornwall
KINGSTON, Jamaica, CMC – Bowling all-rounder Rahkeem Cornwall says West Indies A will need to exhibit more patience against Sri Lanka A’s spin attack, in order to win the decisive third four-day “Test” starting here today.
Hope surges towards top-20 in latest rankings
LONDON, CMC – In-form Shai Hope continued his surge in the International Cricket Council batting rankings, jumping another seven places to move even closer to the top-20 in the world.
Dorado Speed Club wins Pentathlon Meet
The Dorado Speed Swim Club with 574 points, won the recent Invitational Pentathlon Meet at the National Aquatic Centre, Liliendaal.
ICC probes suspended Pune curator after TV sting operation
NEW DELHI, (Reuters) – The International Cricket Council (ICC) has launched a probe after a curator in Pune was caught in a TV sting operation allegedly promising to manipulate the pitch ahead of yesterday’s second one-dayer between India and New Zealand.