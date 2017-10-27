Guyana recover to 258 for 8

Half-centuries from Chandrapaul Hemraj and wicketkeeper-batsman Anthony Bramble led the Guyana Jaguars to 258 – 8 against the Jamaica Scorpions at stumps on the opening day of the first-round action in the Cricket West Indies (CWI), Professional four – day league at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence yesterday.

At one stage, Guyana was precariously perched at 150 for 6, but recovered, thanks to a vital seventh wicket partnership of 83 between Bramble and young Sherfane Rutherford

Earlier, Scorpions skipper Paul Palmer had inserted the hosts after winning the toss and found success with the score on 38 when former Test opener Rajendra Chandrika (25) was removed by Derval Green…..