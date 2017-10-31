Singh, Joseph added to strong Jaguars line up 

West Indies ‘A’ side duo, batsman Vishaul Singh and seamer Keon Joseph have been added to the Guyana Jaguars 13-man squad for their clash against the Windward Island Volcanoes beginning on Thursday at the Darren Sammy National Stadium, in St Lucia.

The pair made their way into the side after the completion of the bilateral series played against Sri Lanka ‘A’, at the expense of Bhaskar Yadram who endured a match against the Scorpions and left-arm spinner Anthony Adams who was not considered for the opening fixture.

The presence of Singh and Joseph will bring added experience to the Guyana side which dominated Jamaica in their opening fixture notwithstanding the need to continuously improve. ….