Singh, Joseph added to strong Jaguars line up 

West Indies ‘A’ side duo, batsman Vishaul Singh and seamer Keon Joseph have been added to the Guyana Jaguars 13-man squad for their clash against the Windward Island Volcanoes beginning on Thursday at the Darren Sammy National Stadium, in St Lucia.
The pair made their way into the side after the completion of the bilateral series played against Sri Lanka ‘A’, at the expense of Bhaskar Yadram who endured a match against the Scorpions and left-arm spinner Anthony Adams who was not considered for the opening fixture.
The presence of Singh and Joseph will bring added experience to the Guyana side which dominated Jamaica in their opening fixture notwithstanding the need to continuously improve. ….
Powell leads Windies reply after Zimbabwe rally
BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe, CMC – Kieran Powell was closing in on his second half-century of the series but opening partner Kraigg Brathwaite fell just before the close, to spoil an otherwise flawless West Indies reply on the second day of the second Test against Zimbabwe here yesterday.
Paul delighted with maiden first-class ton, eyes WI ‘A’ team slot
At just age 19, Keemo Paul is embracing the tag of being a genuine all-rounder and is shouldering the responsibility quite well.
Farah splits with coach Salazar, moving back to London
LONDON, (Reuters) – Britain’s Olympic and world champion Mo Farah has split with long-time coach Alberto Salazar because he wants to move back to London with his family, he said in an interview yesterday.
Relieved Gayle wins defamation case against Fairfax Media
SYDNEY, Australia, CMC – A Sydney court yesterday ruled in favour of West Indies star Chris Gayle, in a widely publicised defamation case involving leading Australia media company, Fairfax Media.
GDF is top gym as Lennox Blackmore c/ships conclude
Keevin Allicock and the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) took home the marquee accolades when the final bell of the Lennox Blackmoore Intermediate Championships chimed on Sunday night at the National Gymnasium.