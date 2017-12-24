Suarez and Messi settle ‘Clasico’ as Barca race 14 points clear

MADRID, (Reuters) – Real Madrid’s hopes of retaining their La Liga title appeared to be fading fast as goals from Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi and Aleix Vidal propelled Barcelona to a 3-0 win in the ‘Clasico’ yesterday, lifting them 14-points clear of their rivals in the standings.
Suarez capitalised on wide open space in Madrid’s midfield to knock in a simple pass from Sergi Roberto following a breakaway move in the 54th minute. That opened the scoring after a tense but tight first half in the early afternoon sun at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Messi hammered in the second goal from the penalty spot 20 minutes later after Dani Carvajal was sent off for blocking a goal-bound header from Paulinho with his arm after Real were again easily picked apart on the counter attack.
Catalan defender turned winger Vidal hit the third in injury time to pile more misery on Madrid, who looked unrecognisable from the side who crushed Barca 5-1 on aggregate in the Spanish Super Cup in August.
Real failed to capitalise on their chances in the first half as Karim Benzema’s header came off the post and Cristiano Ronaldo was denied by the flailing leg of Barca goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen. However, the European and Liga champions collapsed after the interval and Barca took full advantage.
‘Sons of Champions’ talk up Boxing Day bout
If you are a fan of the fistic sport, then definitely the place to be is the National Gymnasium on Boxing Day.
Reifer’s angle on Hetmyer, Hope, Holder and the possible return of Smith
Floyd Reifer will perhaps go down as one of the more unpopular West Indian captains after leading the side against Bangladesh in few test matches during a period of rebellion in 2009 where the majority of the senior players protested against the board for better wages which saw the Bajan holding the fort in the interim.
Police arrest Victoria Kings in Super 16 Year-end Classic
The Guyana Police Force (GPF) arrested Victoria Kings, while Buxton United edged New Amsterdam (NA) United, when the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) ‘Super 16 Year-end Classic’, continued on Friday.
Eagles FC squeaks into semi-final
Eagles FC earned their place in the semi-final round, edging Botofago 2-1, when the 5th Annual Upper Demerara Football Association (UDFA)/GT Beer Football Championship, continued on Friday.
Police blitz Rosignol United 7-2
On a night that featured a whopping 16 goals, Georgetown (GT) Police and Edinburgh Gunners secured their semi-final berths, when the inaugural GT Beer Berbice 8-aside Football Championship continued on Friday.