Smith frustrates England as Australia creep ahead

MELBOURNE, (Reuters) – Steve Smith frustrated England’s bowlers in a stubborn fifth-wicket partnership to push Australia to 225 for four at tea on day five of the fourth test yesterday, with the tourists’ hopes of a pride-salvaging victory all but extinguished.
Smith was 87 not out at the break, with Mitchell Marsh on 10, the pair having survived the entire middle session to nudge Australia’s lead to 61 runs on a cool and cloudy day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
Rain fell during lunch but cleared to give England ample time to find a breakthrough as Australia resumed on 178-4.
But the tourists laboured fruitlessly on an unresponsive pitch as Smith and Marsh proceeded with discipline, content to bat time rather than set England a fourth innings chase.
Smith had survived 228 balls, with Marsh proving equally obstinate in absorbing 97 deliveries.
It had all looked so promising for Joe Root’s men when they grabbed Australia’s fourth wicket on the cusp of lunch to leave their opponents just 14 runs ahead with six wickets remaining.
Paceman Stuart Broad had dismissed middle-order batsman Shaun Marsh for four with the last ball before the interval but Smith has proved a constant bugbear throughout the series, having already scored centuries in Brisbane and Perth.
Opener David Warner has proved similarly irksome to the tourists in this match and soaked up 227 balls for his 86 before midday.
He brought up his slowest test fifty with a late cut for two off all-rounder Chris Woakes and appeared cruising to another ton after his first innings 103.
However, he handed skipper Root a present on his 27th birthday, top-edging the part-time spinner with an attempted slog-sweep to be caught by James Vince.
Marsh survived for most of the last half-hour of the session before he was caught behind by wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow, who took a sharp one-handed catch moving to his left.
With his seamers garnering little movement off a stubbornly flat pitch, Root resorted to a series of funky field placements and had his bowlers persist with a line wide of off-stump to try to remove the Australian captain.
Smith was impervious to it all, playing straight and bunting the ball back to the bowler repeatedly.
Warner had played in a higher gear and stroked a sumptuous cover drive off rookie seamer Tom Curran for his seventh four to charge into the seventies before his brain fade against Root left him trudging off ruefully.
Australia have already regained the Ashes with a victory in the third test in Perth and hold an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series with the final test to come in Sydney.
Rookies Phillips, Rance star in dominating NZ win
(ESPN) Dynamic fifties from Colin Munro and Glenn Phillips laid the base, the lower order pitched in, then a sharp New Zealand attack aided by even sharper catching, saw the hosts trounce West Indies for the sixth time on tour last night.
Local pugilists to take on Venezuelans
In what is being dubbed a patriotic battle for country pride, Venezu-elans will square off against Guyanese fighters on January 20 card which will also feature Elton Dharry, a world-class contender undefeated in his last 16 fights joining Dexter Gonsalves, Guyana’s current Lightweight champion, who narrowly lost a decision to world-ranked DeMarcus Corley in his last outing.
Joint winner named in Linden Futsal
The New Era Entertainment/ Mohamed Enterprise Futsal Championship, was jointly awarded to NK Ballers and Hard-Knocks/ Board Money on Tuesday, following a combination of heavy rainfall and crowd encroachment at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) Hard-Court, Linden.
GT Beer football Pouderoyen blitz Zeelugt 14-0
Pouderoyen secured the largest margin of victory in the inaugural GT Beer Yearend Football Championship, swamping Zeelugt 14-0 in their quarterfinal matchup, on Tuesday at the Den Amstel Community Centre ground.
Marques, Dharry, Gonsalves preparing for title shots
Dexter ‘De Kid’ Marques, Elton ‘The Bully’ Dharry and Dexter ‘The Cobra’ Gonsalves will all be in action next month in warm up bouts with the ultimate goal of clinching Commonwealth and World titles later in 2018.