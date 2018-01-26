Market Prices

The New Guyana Marketing Corporation has agreed to provide us with the above information which we will publish on a weekly basis subject to receipt.
Brazil Trade and Investment visit shifted to mid-February
A scheduled visit here by a Brazilian trade and investment delegation originally due to take place this month as a follow-up to one to Brazil by a team of Guyanese state officials last May has been postponed until mid-February, Stabroek Business has been informed.
Delay in getting Cubans home regrettable but bigger picture encouraging – Gouveia
Roraima Airways Chief Executive Officer Captain Gerry Gouveia says that the “legitimate concern” over the recent delay in returning home experienced by a number of Cubans on account of mechanical defects to the Air Aruba aircraft should not be allowed to overshadow the significance of the service to promoting “friendships and business ties” between Cuba and Guyana.
IDB supporting initiative for Secured Transaction Regime in Guyana
Work towards the creation of a Secured Transaction Regime in Guyana is being accelerated through a collaborative arrangement between the Government of Guyana and the Inter-American Development Bank.
Lewis raps Trotman over letter praising relationship between Russian bauxite managers, workers
A letter written to the Managing Director of the majority Russian-owned Bauxite Company of Guyana Inc.
Nearly $270m in loans facilitated by Small Business Bureau last year, 51% of target
Information released by the Small Business Bureau (SBB) last week indicates that during last year the agency facilitated a total of fifty loans to clients valued at $269.7 million and up to November 30, 49 of those loans valued at $221.8 million were disbursed.