Business

Company secretaries – adding value to organisations

Corporate governance - GCCI column

By

David Jackson, the Company Secretary of British Petroleum said in 2008 ‘In today’s world, the role of the company secretary has no one meaning and covers a multitude of tasks and responsibilities. That said the role lies at the heart of the governance systems of companies and is receiving ever greater focus.’ 

This is truer today than it was in 2008 for whatever type of organisation the company secretary is operating within. Governance as we know is more than just compliance it is how an organization structures itself to perform effectively and efficiently in the long-term. There is a lot of empirical evidence that organisations, whether they are family owned, listed, state-owned or in the not for profit sector perform better and are more likely to be sustainable if they have good governance practices. 

There is often a misconception that the role of the company secretary is purely administrative, preparing and distributing packs for Board meetings, sitting quietly in the Boardroom taking notes of the proceedings of the meeting and thereafter producing a set of minutes. These days, however, this is only a small part of what they do. ….

More in Business

Norway’s Rystad Energy forecasting 600,000 bpd oil return for Guyana

GUYTIE replacing GUYEXPO

Stock market updates

Differences over ExxonMobil contract should not impede readiness for oil and gas – Lincoln Lewis

Market prices

The Chin’s brand: Maintaining a high standard in the green seasoning market

Mercury Emissions from Artisanal and Small-Scale Gold Mining

Kitco Market Data

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×