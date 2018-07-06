Business Guyana Rice Development By Staff Writer 7 hours ago Share Share Leave A Comment More in Business Giftland braving ‘tough’ investment climate Lethem’s woes: Torrents of rain, impassable roads blight socio-economic life Last year 137 more farms cleared to export fresh fruit, vegetables Guyana’s small business procurement programme Business School rolling out new programmes Joel Harrihar: UG Biology major with a passion for business Vision, values and a garage jack University of Guyana students for University of Massachusetts entrepreneurship programme Recommended For You Comments Around the Web