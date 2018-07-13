Business

Rain-affected interior roads creating havoc in timber industry – GMSA

-100,000 m3 of wood undelivered

By Staff Writer
Stuck: An impassible section of the Puruni road

The significant worsening of conditions of access roads “across the regions of Essequibo, Demerara and Berbice” is creating conditions bordering on a crisis in the timber industry, according to a release issued yesterday by the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA).

So severe is the problem, the GMSA says that impassable roads have resulted in failure to deliver “at least 100,000 m3 of logs destined to markets.“ As a consequence, the release says, ”many value-added manufacturers are complaining about the lack of raw material which is affecting exports.” Some companies, the release says, have been forced to “completely stop production.”

Describing the current weather-related crisis as “one of the worst periods” to face the sector, the release says that the situation has resulted in significant losses of revenue.  ….

