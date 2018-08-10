GUYTIE aiming at multi-faceted connections with local, foreign companies

With just over a month left before the inaugural Guyana Trade and Investment Exhibition (GUYTIE) is launched at the Guyana Marriott Hotel, the organizers have told the Stabroek Business that they are accelerating its marketing initiative to ensure that it secures optimum participation from both the local manufacturing sector as well as overseas buyers.

With the GUYTIE Secretariat having declared that its primary focus is to expand exports and attract investments, the acid test of the success of GUYTIE will repose, first, in the level of interest which the event will attract amongst regional, hemispheric and international business houses, as well as the extent of the participation in the event of local enterprises sufficiently confident that they can attract export interests.

While the organizers of GUYTIE have indicated their intention to test the waters of the international market by stating in their marketing material that one of the objectives of the event is “to prepare and promote export-ready firms to export markets” they have added two additional objectives that have opened the door for participation by other local companies that are yet to meet the ‘export-ready’ standard. The organizers say that GUYTIE also aims to promote packaged local investment opportunities for both foreign direct as well as local investment and to highlight Guyana as a destination for business. ….