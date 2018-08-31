Business

Row may be brewing between city and Cevons, Puran Brothers

Schools garbage disposal service…

By Staff Writer
Another garbage confrontation may be brewing

Another row may be brewing between Cevons Waste Management and Puran Brothers Disposal, the city’s two largest waste collection services, on the one hand and the Georgetown Municipality, on the other, following reports that the municipality was contemplating jettisoning the two companies from garbage collection arrangements involving the capital’s nursery, primary and secondary schools.

Stabroek Business has been informed, meanwhile, that payments to the two companies could be slipping into arrears again, following the settlement late last year of huge sums which were due over an extended period. This time, however, the controversy could be compounded by what another section of the media says are contemplated moves to insert another company into the process, following reports of dissatisfaction over service delivery standards.

While the report provides no information regarding the identity of the new contractor, a source from the sector told this newspaper that a “well-connected” service entity was under consideration…..

