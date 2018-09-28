Limited air cargo service crimping Guyana’s fruit and vegetable market

Challenges related to airlift capacity will continue to hinder Guyana’s ability to take advantage of lucrative regional markets for fruits and vegetables in the wake of the loss of the Amerijet service which has set aside the Barbados leg of its route.

And while the Guyana Marketing Corporation (GMC) says that it is currently engaging alternative service providers with a view to ‘picking up the slack’ arising out of this development, this newspaper understands that it could find it difficult, at least in the short term, to adequately fill the gap that has been created. While cargo shipments are also provided by Caribbean Airlines and Fly Jamaica these are insufficient to fill the gap that has been created since priority in terms of cargo is usually given to passenger luggage, a release from GMC has stated.

The disclosure by the GMC underlines the sustained difficulties associated with the movement of both passengers in and out of Guyana and in this instance graphically illustrates how the limitation continues to retard the country’s export capability and by extension its economic growth…..