Green Expo to promote economic diversification

By Staff Writer
Eric Phillips

The planned inaugural Green Guyana Expo and International Small Business Summit is being touted as a demonstration of Guyana’s plan to promote economic diversification using oil revenues.

According to a Department of Public Information (DPI) report, Eric Phillips, Chairperson of the event, said Guyana “is in a unique position with all the land we have and small population to really diversify our economy so it is sustainable. We will have an oil sector in our economy and the revenues from that oil sector will drive sustainable, diversified green growth.”

The report noted that the event is slated for October 18th to October 20th at the National Stadium’s tarmac, Providence East Bank Demerara, while its the International Small Business Summit component will be hosted at the Princess Ramada Hotel from October 18th to October 19th…..

